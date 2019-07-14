The Scioto County Retired Teachers’ Association presented scholarships at their recent quarterly meeting. The SCRTA looks for high achieving students who are going into the field of education. The winners of the 2019 scholarships are Morgan Grashel, a graduate of Portsmouth High School, and Aeriel Parker, a graduate of Minford High School. Morgan plans on going to Ohio University and majoring in elementary education. Aeriel plans on attending Marshall University where she will major in music education.

Pictured are SCRTA President Bill Brown, Aerial Parker, and Bill Webb, Scholarship Liason. Morgan Grashel was unable to attend the meeting. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_SCRTA-scholarship.jpg Pictured are SCRTA President Bill Brown, Aerial Parker, and Bill Webb, Scholarship Liason. Morgan Grashel was unable to attend the meeting.