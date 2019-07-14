Valley Alumni Scholarships

The Valley Alumni Association held their annual banquet on the evening of Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the American Legion Post on Court Street in Portsmouth. Graduates representing nine decades from the 1940s to the present were in attendance. Darren Crabtree, class of 1983 and Valley Local Schools Teacher and Coach, served as master of ceremonies. Chris Spencer, class of 1999, catered the dinner. Special recognition was given to the class of 1969 on the occasion of their fiftieth anniversary. Following the dinner and program, The Josh Stewart Band provided the music.

The Scholarship Committee was pleased to announce their recipients for this year. David Adkins, Chair of the Scholarship Committee, introduced the recipients who will each receive a two thousand dollar scholarship to further their education. Grace Brown is the daughter of Tim and Davida Brown of Piketon. A fourth generation Valley Graduate, she plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Nursing. Makenzie Howard is the daughter of Robb and Janene Howard of Lucasvile, Makenzie also plans to attend Shawnee State University and study Occupational Therapy. Andrew Shope is the son of Terry and Ellen Shope of Lucasville. Andrew is also a fourth generation Valley Graduate and will study Accounting and Finance this fall at Marshall University. Challee Hettinger is the daughter of Charles and Melissa Hettinger of Lucasville. A third generation Valley Graduate, she plans to attend Shawnee State University this fall and major in Physical Therapy. Nick Crabtree is the son of Daren and Mary Crabtree of Lucasville. He is a fourth generation Valley Graduate and will attend Northern Kentucky University this fall and major in Nursing.

The Scholarship Committee was also pleased to present the recipient of the Charles “Bud” Stambaugh academic scholarship. Connie, Bud’s widow, is honoring his memory by presenting the recipient with a one thousand dollar scholarship. Bud was a graduate of Valley High School in the class of 1954 and a long time member of the Lucasville community missed by his family and friends. The recipient of this award is Jared Morrow. A second generation Valley Graduate, Jared will attend Shawnee State University this fall and major in Nursing. He is the son of Scott and Lori Morrow of Lucasville.

The scholarship program is funded by the generous support of many donors throughout the year as well as the profit from the banquet. The Alumni Association holds their banquet each year the last Saturday in June. Reservation forms for the 2020 Banquet will be available through the alumni section of the Valley Local Schools website at www.valleyls.org. Contributions to the scholarship fund in honor or in memory of someone are always welcome throughout the year. If you would like to make a donation, please contact David Adkins at (740) 259-2852 or Linda Fraley at (740) 259-4044.