Emerging Talent Focus of Fluor-BWXT Internship Program

Pike County, Ohio – Fluor-BWXT welcomes its ninth class of summer interns. Forty college students from throughout southern Ohio are getting an opportunity this summer to expand their educational experience with on the job training.

The 12-week program is one of the most highly sought after internships in the region. This year’s interns were selected from more than 200 applicants.

“This is a great opportunity to work with the emerging talent in our region.” Said Bob Smith, Site Project Director, “Many of our interns transition their experience after graduation to full-time jobs on site.”

The interns, which include 23 new students this year, work in a variety of departments. Some of the departments include: Business Services, Public Affairs, Project Controls, Waste Management, Environmental Remediation, Nuclear Safety & Engineering, Nuclear Operations, Waste Management, and ESH&Q (Environmental , Safety, Health and Quality), among others.