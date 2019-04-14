Kindergarten registration dates set

The Green Local Board of Education Regular meeting has been changed to April 23 at 3:00 pm in the High School Library.

Green Local Preschool & Kindergarten Registration for 2019-2020 school year

Preschool & Kindergarten registration will be held on May 7 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. and May 8 from 9:30am-1:30pm at Green Elementary.

Preschool: Students must turn 4 years old on-or-before September 30, 2019 and be potty-trained.

Kindergarten: Students must be 5 years old on-or-before September 30, 2019.

Parents must bring the following:

§ Official Birth Certificate

§ Social Security Card

§ Immunization Record

§ Proof of Residence(utility bill)

§ Custody Documents (if applicable)

§ Parent/Guardian’s Driver’s License

§ Preschool Only – most recent W-2 or pay stub

For more information please call Green Elementary. 740-354-9330

New Boston Local Schools will have an Open Enrollment Meeting on April 15th at 5:30 in the District Conference Room.

Valley Local Schools will hold a Regular Board Meeting on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Library. This Board meeting will serve as a public hearing giving the public and parents/guardians of students with disabilities and/or economically disadvantaged students the opportunity for input regarding the use of Federal Funds in Valley Local School District.

BLOOM-VERNON KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION AND SCREENING

Kindergarten registration and screening for the Bloom-Vernon Local Schools will be held at the Bloom-Vernon Elementary Building April 25th and April 26th. Parents should register all children who will be eligible to enter Kindergarten in August of 2019. (To be eligible, your child must be 5 years of age by September 30, 2019.) Registration and screening will be conducted on April 25th, 9:00 AM OR 12:00 PM, April 26th,9:00 AM OR 12:00 PM. For those unable to attend during the day you may register your child April 25th at 6:00 PM. Please make every effort possible to register your child on one of the above dates. Both Kindergarten registration (paperwork, speech, vision and hearing) and Kindergarten screening (testing) will be done on the above dates. Your child must be present at registration and screening. The purpose of this screening is to help us make your child’s Kindergarten year a successful experience from the beginning. While your child is being tested there will be a parent orientation meeting to explain the screening process, the primary Kindergarten program, and to answer any questions you may have. We suggest your child wear tennis shoes to the screening for some of the activities they will be doing. Keep in mind these will be the only registration and screening dates we will have. Students who are currently in primary Kindergarten do NOT need to be re-registered for Kindergarten. REQUIREMENTS FOR REGISTRATION: Child must be FIVE YEARS of age by September 30, 2019, Bring original Birth Certificate (Not hospital certificate), Immunization Records and Social Security number. In the case of legal custody of a child, please bring custody papers for the school to copy. Your child will NOT be considered for registration without these records. Immunizations Required: DPT vaccine-5 doses, Polio-4 doses, MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella)-2 doses, Hepatitis B-3 doses and Varicella (Chicken Pox)-2 doses. A copy of the Immunization record must be brought to school when registering the student. All students that are being registered and screened need to be present and will be tested for speech, vision and hearing.

If you have any questions regarding Kindergarten registration and/or screening please call 778-2339.

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct their regular Board meeting April 18 at 4:45 PM. The meeting will be conducted at the STAR, Inc. location, 2625 Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio. An Ethics Committee meeting will be held in the same place at 4:30 PM if needed.

Meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.

The Governing Board of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center met for its regular monthly board meeting on April 10, 2019.

Among the actions taken during the meeting: Approved the agenda, Approved the minutes of the regular meeting held on March 14, 2019,

Took reports from the treasurer, superintendent, and board committees,

Approved a resolution to authorize advance and/or transfer of funds in the amount of $32,807.78

Approved a resolution to amend board policies,

Approved a resolution to adopt Network Technician job description,

Approved a resolution to employ substitute personnel, including teachers Stephanie Miller, Brittyn Saunders, Zachary Shope, and Christine Williams,

Accepted the resignations of Renee Etterling (HMG home visitor) and Katelyn Jones (speech therapist),

Approved a resolution to employ personnel for FY19, including Erica Culver,

Approved a resolution to employ personnel for FY20, including Tina Alley, Emily Blum, Katelyn Cantrell, Pam Detty, Rachel Fitch, Jessica Hardesty, Scott Houston, Linda Purvis, Hanna Stitt, Caitlynn Whitten, Deron Yoakum, Cassidy Martin, and Taylor Blevins,

Approved a resolution to authorize non-renewal of 11 personnel; and, Approved the re-employment of 60 personnel.

The Wheelersburg Local School District Board of Education met in regular session on March 25.

Special Recognition was given to the following:

· American Legion Americanism and Government Test State Winners – Ira Cole, Meena Kirkendall, Mason Nolan and Alli McQuay

· WHS Mock Trial Team – District Champions

· WHS Quiz Bowl Team – Scioto County Champions

Minutes from the February 25, 2019 Special and Regular Board Meetings were approved.

Treasurer’s recommendations included the following:

· Approval of the February 2019 Financial Report

· Accepted donations from the Wheelersburg Athletic Association and The Scioto Foundation

· Approval of Resolution Accepting Amounts and Rates

· Approval of Transfers

Superintendent’s recommendations included the following:

· Employment of Substitute Teachers

· Re-employed Administrators Whose Contracts Expire (2)

· Approval of 2019-2020 WHS Registration Guide

· Acceptance of Resignations (2)

· Acceptance of Supplemental Duty Resignation

· Employment of Supplemental Duty Staff

Old Business of the Board

· Second Reading and Adoption of the following Board Policies: Policy BCC Qualifications and Duties of the Treasurer, Policy DECA Administration of Federal Grant Funds, Policy GBCB Staff Conduct, Policy JED Student Absences and Excuses, Policy JEE Student Attendance Accounting (Missing and Absent Children), Policy JFCK Use of Electronic Communications Equipment by Students, Policy JGD Student Suspension, Policy JGE Student Expulsion, Policy JHG Reporting Child Abuse and Mandatory Training, Policy KGB Public Conduct on District Property

New Business of the Board

· Adoption of Classified Salary Schedule

· Adoption of Administrative Salary Schedule

· Set Salaries of Administrators

· First Reading of the following Board Policy: Policy DJH Credit Cards

· Approval to cancel Regular Board of Education Meeting

· Set Date and Time for Special Board Meeting

The next Board of Education meeting will be held April 29, at 6:00 PM at the Board Office on Center Street