Education News

Portsmouth City Schools Schedule Kindergarten Registration Portsmouth City Schools will conduct kindergarten registration for the 2019-2020 school year. Registration at both East Portsmouth Elementary School (EPE) and at Portsmouth Elementary School (PES) will be March 20. Registration at EPE will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and at PES from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Students must be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2019, to be eligible to register for the 2019-2020 school year. Parents are asked to bring the child’s original birth certificate, shot record, Social Security card, I.D. (example: driver’s license), proof of residency (example: utility bill, rental agreement, etc.), custody or guardianship papers (if applicable), and IEP if the child has been identified. Open enrollment students are welcome! Questions should be directed to respective elementary building personnel by calling 740-776-6444 for East Portsmouth Elementary or 740-353-6719 for Portsmouth Elementary.

The Governing Board of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center met for its regular monthly board meeting on March 14.

Among the actions taken during the meeting:

Approved the agenda,

Approved the minutes of the organizational meeting and regular meeting held on Feb. 14, 2019,

Took reports from the treasurer, superintendent, and board committees,

Approved a resolution to authorize advance and/or transfer of funds in the amount of $4,151.31

Approved participation in Ohio School Comp BWC Group Rating Plan for 2020,

Approved a resolution to adopt IRS Section 125 Cafeteria Plan for 2019,

Approved a resolution to employ substitute personnel, including teachers Alissa Allison, Dora Carmon, Theresa Chesmar, Margaret Morrison, Nathaniel Pinkerton, Tifiny Porter, and Hannah Timberlake; teacher aides Christina Brown, Zachary Holbrook, Shirese Sissel, and Alyssa Sparks; MARCS teacher Ian Snyder, and sub custodians Mark Shonkwiler, Tyler Breech, and Scott Caudill,

Approved a resolution to authorize agreement with Paint Valley Local Schools to provide preschool programming, special education programming, speech therapy, and personal aides for a period of July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020,

Approved a resolution to adopt family and children first service coordinator job description, and evaluation instruments for transition specialist, ISS supervisor, and director of technology,

Accepted the resignations of Brianna Brewster (teacher MD) and Andrea Cline (CAPE teacher),

Approved a resolution to employ personnel, including Amy Partlow (FCFC service coordinator) for the remainder of fiscal year 2019,

Approved a resolution to re-employ administrative personnel, including Melissa Colyer (CAPE supervisor), Kara Copeland (curriculum supervisor), JD Emnett (curriculum supervisor), Tammy Hambrick (curriculum supervisor), Evan Mercer (director of technology), Robert Seaman (director of Aspire, facilities, and FCFC), Sharee Price (talented and gifted supervisor) and Ken Smith (direct/related services supervisor),

Approved the employment of personnel, effective the first day of the 2019-20 year pending verification, including Patty Dennewitz (aide PA), Kasey Cunningham (aide PA), Candy Mills (aide PA), Jacquelyn Reed (aide PA), Amanda Smith (aide PA), Shannon Foggin (aide MD), Denise Mclean (aide MD), Brigette Davis (aide ED), Ambra Malone (aide ED/MD), Megan Anderson (teacher PSE), William Norris (teacher ED), Amanda Hafner (teacher ED/MD), Kathryn Rapp (teacher MD), and Brielle Hoagland (speech therapist); and,

Approved a resolution to authorize the awarding of the Franklin B. Walters ESC Scholarship for 2018-19.

The Northwest Board of Education met for a Special Meeting on March 8, at 4:00 p.m. in the Northwest Administration Office. The Board approved the following resolutions:

-Employed supplemental personnel. -Employed classified personnel.

The next regular board meeting will be held March 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center

Wheelersbur High School Hall Of Fame

Graduates of Wheelersburg High School are encouraged to nominate a former graduate for the WHS Hall of Fame program. Nomination forms are available at the Board of Education Office or may be downloaded from the district web page. The completed nomination form must be returned to the Wheelersburg Local School District Board President, P.O. Box 340, Wheelersburg, OH 45694 postmarked by April 1.

Many students graduating from Wheelersburg High School have become outstanding members of society. The roots of their individual greatness may even be attributable to the educational start they received while attending Wheelersburg Local Schools. The creation of the Hall of Fame is an attempt to recognize Wheelersburg High School graduates for their contributions to society. The Hall of Fame shall also serve to remind current students of the importance education plays in preparing them for their future.

In addition to the characteristics found in the above paragraph, nominees must also meet the following criteria: He/She must be a graduate of WHS and must have attended a minimum of three years at WHS and/or the Scioto County Career Technical Center.

University of Rio Grande Allied Health Programs Application Deadline Approaches

The University of Rio Grande School of Health and Behavioral Science’s deadlines to apply for allied health programs are just around the corner. The last day to apply for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS), Radiologic Technology (RAD), and Respiratory Therapy (RCP) programs is April 1. Students looking to apply should submit their applications and supporting documentations such as high school and college transcripts as well as ACT scores to the School of Health and Behavioral Science by this deadline. The two-year associate degree Medical Office Assistant program is an open-enrollment program and does not have an application process. The school also offers open enrollment for one-year certificate programs in Medical Coding and Billing and Medical Transcription.

All programs with an application process have a prerequisite of a high school or college biology, algebra and chemistry course passed with a “C” or higher. The RAD program includes an additional prerequisite of a high school or college-level physics course or high school physical science course passed with a “C” or higher. RAD and DMS applicants who have graduated from high school within the last five years are also required to have an ACT composite score of 20 or higher. The RCP, RAD and DMS programs require students to qualify and participate in an interview process before the school makes final selections because the number of students accepted into each program is based on available clinical sites.

Students are encouraged to apply for all programs where they have an interest, but will need to submit a separate application for each program. Copies of the DMS, RAD, or RCP application forms are available on Rio’s website at https://www.rio.edu/admissions/apply/. Applications can be mailed to University of Rio Grande, Attn: Allied Health, 218 N. College Avenue, Rio Grande, OH 45674, or faxed to Co-Chair of the School of Health and Behavioral Sciences Vicki Crabtree at 740-245-7440.

For more information on the programs and application process, contact the School of Health and Behavioral Sciences, at 740-245-7301 or vickiec@rio.edu