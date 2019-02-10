Education Notes

Valley Local Schools will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Library.

The South Central Ohio ESC will be holding a regular meeting Thursday at 1:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the SCOESC Business Center at 3879 Rhodes Ave, New Boston, OH 45662.

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct a Personnel Committee meeting on February 21 for the purpose of discussing changes to the Table of Organization. The meeting will be at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, OH at 4:00 P.M. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities January organizational board meeting notes:

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a Special Board Meeting for the purpose of conducting Organizational Business on January 17 at 4:45 P.M. In addition to regular organizational business, the Board took the following actions:

Received a report from the Officers Nominating Committee Chair recommending slate of Board Officers for 2019 remain as they stand.

Recommendations of President Rodney Barnett, Vice-President J. Michael Thoroughman, and Recording Secretary Michael Arnett were approved unanimously.

Approved Standing Committee appointments remain as they stand.

Approved the third Thursday of each month at 4:45 P.M to be the date and time to conduct regular Board meetings.

Authorized Superintendent to enter into agreements related to grants, subsidies and collaborative arrangements of various organizations, as well as contracts with SOCOG and MEORC.

Discussed Board Member In-Service Training Plan

-Scioto County Developmental Disabilities January regular board meeting notes

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities met January 17, 2019, at 5:05 P.M. In addition to routine business, the Board took the following actions:

Approved numerous Direct Service Contracts

Approved revised Policy 2.10-Credit Card Usage, which updated the policy language to more closely align with ORC rules and state codes.

Received an update regarding the progress of the Capital Improvement Plan including completed and future projects from the Safety and Operations Consultant.

Approved the 2019 Budget Appropriations and the Proposed Five-Year Forecast.

Reviewed the Community Needs and Assessment Survey results.

Approved allocation of IDEA Part B Funds (Federal Awards) to be used towards teacher’s salaries.

Approved Resolution 2019-1.01 – Regarding Non-Federal Share of Medicaid Expenditures.

Discussed contribution received from the Scioto County Commissioners for STAR bathroom remodeling.

Selected Chair to serve on OACB Advocacy Board.

Approved adding the position of Substitute Janitor/Maintenance to work on an as-needed basis.

Early Childhood/HMG Director Tammy Nelson announced she had received written notification that the Help Me Grow program had received national accreditation.

The next regular Board meeting will be conducted February 21 at 4:45 P.M. at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth OH 45662. An Ethics Committee meeting will be held at 4:30 P.M. at the same place if there is a need. All meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.