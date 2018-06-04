MGC Holdings’ scholarships awarded

PIKETON – Six southern Ohio high school seniors recently received college scholarships from two funds sponsored by MGC Holdings, LLC.

Elizabeth Cassidy of Notre Dame High School in Portsmouth received the Kevin Trivisonno Memorial Scholarship. Cassidy, of West Portsmouth, graduated with a GPA of 3.48, and plans to attend Shawnee State University to become a radiation technician.

Trivisonno, a 2005 Notre Dame graduate, was an accountant at WAI who passed away in March 2017. His co-workers decided that an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from his alma mater would be a fitting way to honor his memory.

MGC Holdings also awarded five Gary M. Snyder Memorial scholarships. Snyder was a scientist for Wastren Advantage, Inc. (WAI), and a professor at Shawnee State University. Snyder passed away in 2012, at which time WAI started the scholarship program in his memory. Earlier this year, Veolia acquired WAI, and the Snyder and Trivisonno scholarship programs were taken over by MGC Holdings of Piketon, the new parent company for WAI Construction Group of Piketon and Geo-Tech Polymers of Waverly, among others.

Any senior from Pike, Scioto, Jackson or Ross counties who plans to attend SSU is eligible for the $1,000 Gary Snyder scholarship. This year’s recipients are:

— Kierra Blevings, a graduate of Minford High School, who earned a GPA of 3.75. She plans to pursue a degree in natural science.

— Matthew Carrico from Piketon High School and the Pike County Career Technology Center. He graduated eighth in his class with a 3.93 GPA, and plans to major in electro-mechanical engineering.

— Brittany Clark of Eastern High School, where she earned a 3.79 GPA. She plans to study nursing at SSU, and then continue her studies to become a surgeon.

— Ryan Higbee of Minford High School. He earned a 4.0 GPA in high school, and will be studying exercise science and physical therapy in college.

— Josie Tackett, a graduate of Northwest High School, where she earned a 3.8 GPA. She plans to study physical therapy.

A key component in funding both scholarship programs is the Snyder Trivisonno Memorial Golf Tournament, taking place this year on July 13 at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club. The tournament, which includes food and prizes for participants, is sponsored by local businesses, and all proceeds benefit the scholarship program. To become a sponsor, contact Brian Ramey at 740-443-7134 or brian.ramey@vnsfs.com by June 15.