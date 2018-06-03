Scholarships awarded by Jefferson alumni

Thanks to the vision and generosity of Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth, and with contributions from many Jefferson alumni members or their families, 10 deserving graduating seniors were recently awarded $500 scholarships. Jefferson Alumni Association funded four scholarships, Ron Lykins funded the Dr. James P. and Suzanne Branham Scholarship, and the five Don and Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships were funded by Lykins and members of the Armstrong family.

Jefferson Alumni scholarship recipients are:

Tanner Arey is a graduate of Peebles High School, and earned a 4.00 GPA ranking 1st in his class. He participated in the College Credit Plus program his junior and senior years, earning college credit from Southern State Community College. He played varsity basketball four years, and was named District 14 Special Mention and AP Southeast District Special Mention as a freshman, and overcame injuries to be District 14 Division IV Player of the Year and 2nd Team All-State as a senior. His 1,470 points scored ranks third in school history, and his 42.8% for 3-point field goals ranks first. He is in Beta and National Honor Society, and has worked as a lifeguard. Arey plans to attend Capital University in its 3+2 engineering program, with a long-term goal of enrolling in medical school. Arey is the great-grandson of Martha Jane Kratzer Swearingen, class of ’42, and the grandson of Sandy Swearingen Douglas, class of ’71.

Nathan Davis is a graduate of Portsmouth West High School, where he earned a 3.32 GPA. He took rigorous coursework, including three Advanced Placement classes his senior year. Davis served on the Prom Committee and was in 4-H for 10 years and won Reserve Best of Scioto County Born Market Lamb. He plans to establish a sheep flock and raise Market Lambs for future 4-H’ers. Presently, he and his brother have six ewes. Davis plans to attend Shawnee State University in plastics engineering, with a minor in math. He is the grandson of Patsy Hodge Hall, class of ’59.

Elijah McCarty is a graduate of West Union High School, where he earned a 3.96 GPA. He participated in the College Credit Plus program his junior and senior years, earning college credit from Southern State Community College. McCarty was an outstanding scholar/athlete participating in golf, basketball, baseball and bowling. He competed at the state golf tournament three years in a row. In his senior year in basketball, he was named to All-District Division III first team and special mention All-State. He was a member of Beta Club and National Honor Society. He plans to attend Shawnee State University, where he has signed to continue his golfing career and major in business administration with a possible minor in finance. McCarty is the great-grandson of Harry Caraway class of ’31, and grandson of Ray McCarty, class of ‘63, and Harriet Caraway DeMint, class of ’68.

Ryan Shupert is a graduate of North Adams High School, where he earned a 3.93 GPA. He participated in the College Credit Plus program his junior and senior years, earning college credit from Southern State Community College. Shupert played basketball and baseball all four years of high school, and was basketball team captain his senior year. Other activities were FFA, Envirothon and Student Council, along with Beta Club and National Honor Society. He was a three-year winner of The Americanism Test, and serves his church as Sunday school secretary. He works on his family’s farm with his dad and two uncles. Shupert plans to attend The Ohio State University to obtain a bachelor’s in agronomy or ag business. He is the great-grandson of Thomas Hazelbaker, class of ’32.

Don and Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarship recipients are:

Shay Boldman is a graduate of Peebles High School, where she earned a 3.50 GPA. She has participated in two school musicals. In the first musical, she had an acting role, and this year she took on the task of student director. She was a member of Beta Club, and has volunteered regularly at a local home for veterans, as well as helping care for elderly family members. She helps out at her church by cleaning ,and decorating. She plans to attend Shawnee State University to pursue a degree in education. Her goal is to get a license in adolescent to young adult integrated language arts to teach. Boldman’s Jefferson High School alumni relative is Ron Lykins, class of ’59.

Jared Fenton is a graduate of West Union High School, where he earned a 3.79 GPA. He participated in the College Credit Plus program his junior and senior years earning an associate degree from Southern State Community College. He has played basketball and baseball all four years of high school, and was co-captain of the baseball team. He was named to the all-Ohio Academic-Athletics team, and is a member of the Captain’s Club, encouraging students to get involved in sports and school spirit. He has volunteered regularly in classrooms at West Union Elementary. He plans to attend Shawnee State University to pursue a degree in education. Jared is the great-grandson of Elsie Breeden Fenton, class of ’40, and the grandson of Jack Raymond Fenton, class of ’60.

Nicholas Fish is a graduate of North Adams High School, where he earned a 3.67 GPA. He participated in the College Credit Plus program his junior and senior years, earning college credit from Southern State Community College. He was a member of the golf team for four years, and the team earned a state tournament bid. As part of the 4-H Techwizards, he volunteered teaching fifth graders about the wonders of science and engineering. He also volunteered in the special education department, making learning tools to support students who learn differently. Fish plans to attend Xavier University and major in engineering physics and later pursue a master’s in electrical engineering to work in engineering or computer science. Fish is the great-grandson of Thomas Stepp, class of ’38, and grandson of Fern Stepp Mathews, class of ’66.

Nicholas Griffin is a graduate of Manchester High School, where he earned a 3.87 GPA. He participated in the College Credit Plus program his junior and senior years, earning college credit from Southern State Community College. He was inducted into the National Honor Society his sophomore year, and has received academic awards in A.P. biology, computer applications and has a certificate of succession in the STEM Commercialization Program. He was a fourth-place state winner on the Americanism Test. He has taken courses in HTML programming, Outlook, PowerPoint and Access, and is certified in Microsoft Word and Excel. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s in information technology or software development by enrolling at Western Governor’s University online or at Southern State Community College. Griffin is the great-grandson of Edna Violet Chamblin Wilson, class of ’36.

Cassidy Price is a graduate of West Union High School, where she earned a 3.48 GPA. As a senior, she earned credits from both Sinclair Community College and Southern State Community College, as well as credits at West Union High School. She has been in concert band, pep band, All-County band, the Land of Grant honors band, steel band, winter percussion and handbell choir. She was a member of the stage crew for the spring musical, and was a Beta Club and FFA member. She was active in 4-H and on the Adams County Junior Fair Board. She earned her FFA Chapter degree, and participated on numerous forestry and livestock judging teams. Price plans to attend Morehead State University to major in either music education or ag business. Price is the granddaughter of Ralph Spires, class of ’64.

Recipient of the Dr. James P. & Suzanne Branham Scholarship is:

Chelsey Williams is a graduate of Peebles High School, where she earned a 3.69 GPA. She was a Beta Club member, and in National Honor Society. She was a varsity cheerleader, and did an internship at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. She is a member of the Peebles Methodist Church youth group and 4-H. She has been very active in volunteering as she participated in canned food drives, collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, gardening work at the Locust Grove Cemetery, painting benches at the Adams County Fairgrounds and working at the Jefferson Fall Festival. Williams plans to attend Morehead State University and major in early childhood education. Her goal is to become a teacher in kindergarten or first grade. Williams is the granddaughter of Anna Mae Hodge McFarland, class of ‘56

Since the inception of the scholarship program in 2003, there have been 95 scholarships awarded at the Jefferson Alumni Banquet. These scholarships have been made possible by the continuing generosity of many alumni members and their families. The Jefferson Alumni Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and contributions may be a charitable tax deduction. To make a contribution so the scholarship program can continue, send a check to Carol Daniel, Secretary/Treasurer, at 891 Bethany Ridge Road, West Union, Ohio 45693. If you wish your donation to be in honor of or in memory of someone, please note that.