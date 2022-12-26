Four arrested on drug charges

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 8:17 p.m. on December 21st, 2022, task force officers assisted by Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted traffic stops on two vehicles simultaneously on St. Rt. 104 in Lucasville, Ohio. During the traffic stops, probable cause was established to conduct a search of both vehicles. Officers located and seized 1,001 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 30 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, a digital scale, sandwich baggies, and additional evidence of drug trafficking. Estimated street value of suspected drugs seized is $38,000.

Jehwaun Anthony Booker and Jazmyn D. Anderson, both from Dayton, Ohio, were arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree. George Meade and Elissa Williams, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, were also arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree

All four individuals were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 at 9:00a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

