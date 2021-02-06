Portsmouth man arrested on drug charge

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced a Portsmouth, Ohio man has been arrested for drug possession after an early morning narcotics-related search warrant was executed by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T.

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, at approximately 7:39 a.m., officers executed the search warrant at the residence of 35-year-old Kyle K. Everman of 1918 Apartment E Kendall Ave. Portsmouth, Ohio. During a search of the residence, officers seized approximately (120) grams of suspected cocaine and digital scales. Estimated street value of the suspected cocaine seized is $12,000.

Everman was charged with Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the 1st degree.

Also arrested were 34-year-old Eric Wolfford, who claimed to be homeless, and John Harding of Vinton Ave. Portsmouth, Ohio. Wolford had a warrant issued for his arrest out of Gallia County, Ohio for violating probation, while Harding had a warrant issued for his arrest for failing to appear in court for a charge of non-supportive parent.

All three arrestees were placed in the Scioto County Jail. Everman is scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 9 a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the operation and the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority Security Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman also request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Drug-arrests.jpg