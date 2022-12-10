FBP partners with PALS to make a difference

PIKETON, OH – Every year, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employees host fundraisers to support charitable agencies within the four-county area. During the Employee Giving Campaign, employees had opportunities to decide which county to support with their donations. In November, FBP representatives presented nearly $9,000 in donations to the Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS), an all-volunteer 501c3 organization that helps worthy causes in Scioto County.

FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett is a long-time southern Ohio resident and is pleased to be able to help his local community.

“We want everyone to be able to succeed in life,” Wilkett said. “And sometimes that means helping others overcome obstacles on the runway. The success of our campaign is deeply rooted in the generosity of our employees and area businesses and organizations like the PALS who can reach those who are most in need.”

Some of the fundraisers this year included a murder mystery dinner theater, themed fundraiser baskets, a golf outing and donations by payroll deduction.

PALS President Tess Midkiff accepted the $8,949.16 check for PALS.

“Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) is pleased to work in cooperation with Fluor-BWXT to assure that employee donations are distributed to Scioto County charities,” Midkiff said. “Their generosity is much appreciated in our community.”

For more information about volunteering or giving opportunities in the Portsmouth area, visit www.portsmouthpals.org, or for more information about FBP, go to www.fbportsmouth.com.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Miller-Midkiff-Wilkett_PALS_Scioto-County.jpg