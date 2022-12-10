FBP donates more than $20,000 from employees to Pike County Community Fund

PIKETON, OH – Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) recently held their annual Employee Giving Campaign. In November, FBP representatives met with volunteers from the Pike County Community Fund (PCCF) to donate $21,585 from the campaign. During the campaign, employees had opportunities to decide where to send their donations.

FBP employees hold the fundraising campaign to support charitable agencies within the four-county area.

FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett is a long-time southern Ohio resident and is pleased to be able to help his local community.

“We are very proud of our employees for running a successful campaign that has a purpose to help those in need,” Wilkett said. “The success of our campaign is deeply rooted in the generosity of our employees. The Pike County Community Fund does an outstanding job of distributing the resources where they are needed.”

Some of the fundraisers this year included a murder mystery dinner theater, themed fundraiser baskets, a golf outing and donations by payroll deduction.

PCCF President Bruce Colburn said they distributed more than $32,000 to local organizations during the past year.

“The Pike County Community Fund is thankful and proud of the support from Fluor-BWXT and its employees,” Colburn said. “We could not support all of our local non-profits without their generosity!”

Anyone interested in becoming a PCCF volunteer is encouraged to contact Colburn by email at [email protected] or by phone at 740-708-1891. For more information about FBP, go to www.fbportsmouth.com.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_fluor-donation.jpg