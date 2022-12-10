County road work scheduled for the week of December 12, 2022

SCIOTO COUNTY – Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of December 12, 2022 through December 16, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work – lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals. This is due to a bridge strike from US 52 traffic. ODOT plans to repair the bridge in the early part of 2023. Once the bridge is repaired both lanes will be reopened.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) and Dogwood Ridge (CR53) intersection is now open. Please take note that traffic patterns have been altered at the intersection.

County crew work road closures – clearing right of way

Gallia Pike (CR1) in Porter Township will be closed between Pirate Dr. and Gleim Rd. Monday, December 12th through Wednesday, December 14th from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hayport Rd.(CR257) in Porter Township will be closed between River Rd. and Stamper Thursday, December 15th and Friday, December 16thfrom 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mowing

Big Run Rd. and Cramer Rd. in Morgan Township. Dixon Mill Rd. in Harrison and Porter Townships. Lang Slocum and Hammerstein Rd. in Porter Township. Jackson Furnace Rd. and Essman Sugar Camp Rd. in Bloom Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.