Happy Pot named business of the year

PORTSMOUTH – This year’s recipient of the Ohio Main Street Business of the Year Award is The Happy Pot in Portsmouth, OH.

Cinamon Wellington greets every customer and community member with a smile, as she spreads the love of community and art through her business, The Happy Pot. The pottery business has gone out of its way to show everyone in the community they can create art and that they matter. She goes into every situation with Bob Ross energy and love, treating her business like a cause. She not only takes walk-ins and parties and big business events, but she goes out of her way to accommodate marginalized populations to make them feel welcome in their own community.

She has created techniques to paint and create art with massive physical disabilities, that way people at our local developmental and physical disabilities board can participate. She feels strong in helping those members of the community, because of a tremor she has to work around while creating art herself, due to diabetes; which is another cause for which she raises funds.

The award was presented at the Heritage Ohio Annual Awards at Ohio Theatre in Toledo on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The awards honor Ohio’s best projects, places, and people who create lasting impacts through historic preservation and community revitalization.

Heritage Ohio prompts economic growth through the preservation and revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods across Ohio. Heritage Ohio is the designated statewide Ohio preservation partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Through saving the places that matter we can all build a community and live better. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting www.heritageohio.org.

