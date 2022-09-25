H&H Industries announces expansion in Oak Hill, Ohio

OAK HILL – H&H Industries, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), today announced an investment of $233,000 to expand their production capacity, creating five new jobs in Jackson County.

Family-owned and operated since 1972, H&H Industries is a global leader in off-the-road tire manufacturing, retreading, and rebuilding. By maintaining a state-of-the-art production facility with specialized retread equipment, H&H supplies custom products and unequaled services.

“H&H Industries’ commitment has always been to reinvest in our business thereby allowing us to expand operations and give us the ability to create more jobs for our local residents which has always been a priority to us,” said Noah Nickman, H&H Industries President. “Southern Ohio has been a key factor in our success and the support we get from local communities and Jackson County, in general, has always been appreciated.”

This investment in new equipment will expand the company’s current capacity, increasing efficiency, productivity, and jobs at their facility in Oak Hill, Ohio, said Hickman.

“We are proud to that a global leader in the OTR industry like H&H Industries calls Jackson County home,” said JCEDP President Sam Brady. “This investment by H&H only underscores the success and growth they have experienced by choosing to continue doing business in Ohio and Jackson County,” Brady added.

JobsOhio supported the project with a $25,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant, and OhioSE assisted the company with the grant process. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

“This project is a great example of a growing company making a critical investment to expand,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “We are grateful to our partners at JobsOhio for their investment in H&H Industries and the Southeast Ohio region, setting them up for long-term success in Jackson County.”