Briefs for week of Sept. 19th

The Valley Township meeting, Mon., Sept. 19th

The Valley Township Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to consider the purchase of a monitor for the rescue squad. The meeting will be conducted at the Community Services Building located at 583 Robert Lucas Road.

Clay Township meeting, Mon., Sept. 19th

The Board of Trustees of Clay Township will hold a regular Board meeting on Monday the 19th day of September at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the Clay Senior Center in the Clay Industrial Park at 107-N Arrowhead Road, Rosemount.

Northwest Regional Water District meeting, Tues. Sept. 20th

The Northwest Regional Water District Regular Board Meeting will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex located at 123 Smith Street, McDermott, Ohio 45652.

ALSADAMJSB meetings, Tues., Sept. 20th

The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board will hold the following meetings:

Finance Committee Meeting, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:15pm. Board of Director’s Meeting, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:00pm. The meetings will be held at 919, Seventh Street, Portsmouth, OH.