Shawnee State University to host Business & Manufacturing Career Fair on Oct. 18

Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services will host a Business & Manufacturing Career Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event welcomes SSU students and alumni who are interested in talking with potential employers in business and manufacturing career fields.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from many schools and organizations to discuss potential future employment and internship opportunities. Employers at this event will specifically be recruiting from the following programs: business management, accounting, information security, information systems management, marketing, sport management, mathematical sciences (including actuarial science), English and humanities, communication, fine, digital, and performing arts, and in several areas of engineering technology – including plastics, computer, electromechanical, digital simulation and gaming, and computer aided drafting and design –, and natural sciences – including chemistry, biology, and geology.

The Business & Manufacturing Career Fair will take place in-person in the Morris University Center Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Student and alumni registration for the career fair can be completed online at www.shawnee.edu/career-services/events. In addition, the online link provides more information about the career fair and employers who are currently registered to attend.

The Office of Career Services is accepting employer registrations for career fairs and a Handshake account is required to register. Employers may create a free account at shawnee.joinhandshake.com. A $50 flat fee is required, with a $10 charge for each additional in-person representative. Employers may register online www.shawnee.edu/career-services/events.

To learn more about upcoming events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services, visit www.shawnee.edu/career-services.