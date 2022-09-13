Vistor’s bureau announces Bauer’s retirement

The Portsmouth Scioto County Visitors Bureau (PSCVB) is announcing the retirement of Kim Bauer effective September 15, 2022. Kim has served as Director of PSCVB for the past 15 years.

In that position, Bauer has been instrumental in promoting and assisting implementation of a multitude of events , activities and businesses that have attracted both local and visitors to our community. Some of these include River Days, Miss Ohio Pageant, annual Senior games and TOSRV and more.

“Her dedication to increasing tourism in our area is without question,” said Tom Reiser, PSCVB Board President. “Bauer has promoted our county at state and regional travel shows as well as area radio and TV.”

During Bauer’s tenure she also produced and distributed an annual Scioto County Visitors Guide with information about restaurants, motels, retail, historical locations, local maps and other information of interest to tourists.