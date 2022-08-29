Riverfront Business After Hours continues success

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business After Hours (BAH) on the Riverfront, its most attended event in the series, just this past Wednesday.

Present were business owners and professionals of all types, meeting over drinks, food from the Scioto Ribber, and a well-tempered day.

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours (BAH) has traditionally been a very popular and well-attended function over the years. The event was started on a somewhat regular basis in the early 90’s and has grown into one of the Chamber’s most popular events that is held monthly at a different member business location.

“We’re getting back to in-person meetings and the BAH’s are gaining momentum again and we’re seeing a lot of new faces,” Executive Director Lisa Carver explained. “I think everyone is excited to get back to face-to-face networking and the BAH gives them that opportunity in a relaxed setting.”

The most obvious benefit of hosting a Chamber Business After Hours is the exposure it gives your business, according to Carver. The event is promoted on social media beforehand and followed up with pictures of the event.

“It’s an excellent way to network, make new friends and meet potential customers and clients, no matter what your business,” Carver explained. “It also offers a unique way to showcase your business.”

The Business After Hours on the river at York Park has grown over the years to become one of the most anticipated Chamber events of the year, alongside the Christmas After Hours and Port City’s St. Patrick’s After Hours. It began sometime around 2000 as a kick-off to River Days and has been an annual event since that time. Ron LeMaster Insurance and the Scioto Ribber have been the sponsors since the very beginning. The sponsors have grown to include Peoples Bank and ECDI.

According to Darren Mault, of Scioto Ribber fame, he is proud to be part of the most successful recurring Business After Hours event and is glad it serves as a sort of kick off to River Days,

“The Portsmouth River Days is a great event. People come to town you don’t get to always see and it is just fun times,” Mault said. “Our Business After Hours is always well attended—typically around 200 people- and it feels good to be part of the business community in that way, kicking off River Days for area professionals.”

The next Business After Hours is September 22 at Kindred Ridge Farms in Lucasville, 2444 Conley Road 5 p.m. To attend, you must be a member of the Chamber, a network of over 500 businesses. To join the Chamber, visit them at Portsmouth.org The Portsmouth Daily Times is a proud member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Shane Runion performing, as Chip Maillet prepares to speak. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_river1.jpg Shane Runion performing, as Chip Maillet prepares to speak. People gathered around the bar and music at BAH. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_River2.jpg People gathered around the bar and music at BAH. A group of friends enjoying BAH https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_River3.jpg A group of friends enjoying BAH A group of friends enjoying BAH. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_River4.jpg A group of friends enjoying BAH. A group from Peoples Bank, co-sponsors of BAH. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_River5.jpg A group from Peoples Bank, co-sponsors of BAH.

Joseph Pratt|PDT

