Road work schedule for the week of August 22

All dates shown are weather permitting.

Scioto County Engineer road work schedule

Road closure

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township will be closed at the 1.37- mile marker through Friday, August 26th 7:30 A.M.-4:30 P.M. Contractor will be replacing a retaining wall.

Road closures-day and night

Tick Ridge-Koenig Hill West Rd. (CR42) in Brush Creek Township at the 0.14-mile marker through Thursday, September 1st Contractors will be repairing slips.

Lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

County/township paving

The Shelly Company will be paving Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th. Weather permitting. One lane will be maintained by flaggers. Aaron St., Tanglewood and Maple St. in Harrison Township; Bennett St., Upton St., the alley off of Bennett St., and Lawn Rd. in Porter Township; Kinneys Lane, Chillicothe St., 22nd St., Baird Ave., Buena Vista Ln, Charles St., Johnson St., Mary Ann St. and Union St in Portsmouth City Limits.

Drag patching

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Big Bear Creek Road (CR32) in Morgan and Rarden Townships Monday, August 22nd from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Big Spruce Little Bear Creek Road (CR41) in Brush Creek Township Tuesday, August 23rd from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Road resurfacing

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers; Kentucky Trail (CR19) in Madison Township Wednesday, August 24th; Laurel Lick (CR63) in Bloom Township Thursday, August 25th .

Mowing

Rarden Hazelbaker Road in Brush Creek Township; White Gravel and Brame Roads in Madison Township; Bennett School House Road in Harrison Township; Poplar Fork and Clinton Furnace Road in Vernon Township; Lick Run Road in Vernon & Bloom Townships; Great Meadow Road in Bloom Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) schedule

S.R. 239 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun on a bridge replacement project on S.R. 239 between Slab Run Road and Stockham Hill Road as of July 5. S.R. 239 will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 852 and U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

335 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project on S.R. 335 between S.R. 139 and Lucasville-Minford Road as of July 5. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mon – Fri. During construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 348 Bridge Replacement – The project is located on S.R. 348 just north of the intersection with S.R. 73 in the village of Otway. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic as of July 20. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

S.R. 139 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun at the intersection of S.R. 139 and Bennett Road as of March 28. Traffic on S.R. 139 will be reduced to one lane using concrete barriers and maintained using temporary signals. Bennett Road will be closed at the intersection with S.R. 139 for the duration of the project. Bennett Road traffic will be detoured via S.R. 335 and S.R. 139. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

City of Portsmouth Resurfacing – Work has begun on a project to resurface S.R. 73 and U.S. 23 within the city of Portsmouth as of April 4. The project will resurface S.R. 73 between Scioto Street and U.S. 23, as well as resurfacing U.S. 23 between S.R. 73 and Lowry Hollow Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.. Traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers and lane closures as needed. Parking may be restricted in some areas during construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

S.R. 104 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a project to repair an existing slide on S.R. 104 between McDermott-Rushtown Road and S.R. 73 as of April 20. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

State Route 823 routine maintenance – S.R. 823 may be reduced to one, 14-foot lane in one or both directions as needed daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for routine maintenance and other work as needed from August 1 to September 2. Estimated completion: September 2 by 6:30 p.m.

Pike County

S.R. 41 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 41 is closed for five days as of August 15 for a culvert replacement performed by Pike County ODOT forces. Crews will be replacing two culverts north of the intersection with Lapperell Road. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753 and U.S. 50. Estimated completion: August 19 by 3:30 PM

S.R. 104 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 104 from just south of the Scioto County line to S.R. 32 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 AM – 5 PM, Mon – Fri. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 220 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 220 is reduced to one lane using temporary signals as of February 28. The location is just to the west of the intersection of S.R. 220 and Buchanan Road near Dailyville. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project, with two lanes of traffic open on S.R. 32 in both directions. Principle construction on the project has been completed and all lanes and movements are open to traffic. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures, with at least one lane of traffic maintained in each direction on S.R. 32 at all times. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

Germany Road Slide Repair – Work has resumed on the project as of Spring 2022. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

Lawrence County

378 Slide Repair – A slide repair project has begun as of August 1 along S.R. 378 between Millville Road and Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road. S.R. 378 will be closed 90 days for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 378 to S.R. 217 to S.R. 141. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane as of March 21. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction. The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

Adams County

S.R. 125 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project along S.R. 125 between Grimes Road and Foster Road as of August 16. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mon – Thurs. During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 770 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun as of June 17 to replace a bridge on S.R. 770 between Chambers Road and Davis Road. S.R. 770 will be closed for 60 days as part of this construction. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247, S.R. 785, and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

U.S. 62 / S.R. 136 Safety Improvements – The project will construct turn lanes at two intersections along S.R. 32. They will be at the intersection of S.R. 32 / S.R. 136 in Adams County and the intersection of S.R. 32 / U.S. 62 in Brown County. Traffic will be maintained with single lane closures and flaggers as needed. The turn lanes are being constructed on S.R. 136 and U.S. 62. Principal construction on this project has been completed, all remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures and flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2022