Toyota of Ashland Celebrates Grand Opening

ASHLAND – Toyota celebrated the grand opening of Toyota of Ashland in Ashland,
Kentucky this week. The brand-new dealership is a state-of-the-art 30,488 square-foot facility which
includes 15 service stalls and is set on 3.5 acres.
“We are excited to welcome the all-new Toyota of Ashland dealership to the Toyota family,” said Shane
Sizemore, general manager for the Cincinnati regional office, Toyota Motor North America. “We look
forward to growing with the Ashland community and have confidence that Toyota of Ashland will meet
the needs of customers for years to come.”
The grand opening celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony and Katana Sword presentation,
representing the strength, quality and integrity of the dealer and the strong partnership and continued
commitment to the success of the Toyota franchise. The event was attended by the management team
from the Cincinnati regional office, Toyota Motor North America Vice President of Sales Andrew
Gilleland and Toyota of Ashland management and employees.
Toyota of Ashland is located at 3503 Winchester Avenue in Ashland. For more information visit
www.toyotaofashland.com.
Reach
Midwest Corporate Communications Contact
Jennifer Greenfelder
313.320.9276
jennifer.greenfelder@toyota.com