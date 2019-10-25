Toyota of Ashland Celebrates Grand Opening

ASHLAND – Toyota celebrated the grand opening of Toyota of Ashland in Ashland,

Kentucky this week. The brand-new dealership is a state-of-the-art 30,488 square-foot facility which

includes 15 service stalls and is set on 3.5 acres.

“We are excited to welcome the all-new Toyota of Ashland dealership to the Toyota family,” said Shane

Sizemore, general manager for the Cincinnati regional office, Toyota Motor North America. “We look

forward to growing with the Ashland community and have confidence that Toyota of Ashland will meet

the needs of customers for years to come.”

The grand opening celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony and Katana Sword presentation,

representing the strength, quality and integrity of the dealer and the strong partnership and continued

commitment to the success of the Toyota franchise. The event was attended by the management team

from the Cincinnati regional office, Toyota Motor North America Vice President of Sales Andrew

Gilleland and Toyota of Ashland management and employees.

Toyota of Ashland is located at 3503 Winchester Avenue in Ashland. For more information visit

www.toyotaofashland.com.

Reach Midwest Corporate Communications Contact Jennifer Greenfelder 313.320.9276 jennifer.greenfelder@toyota.com

