Open interviews will be conducted on site at the Daily Times, 1603 Eleventh Street, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, July 3 and Thursday July 5 from 12-2 p.m. We have open positions on our outside sales team and we are recruiting for a customer service representative. If you have a strong background in sales and the desire to manage your time and business we want to talk to you. For more information you may contact Hope Comer at 740-353-3101 ext. 1911 or by email at hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

