Minford business marks 40 years in same location

June 1978 started an adventure that has lasted 40 years in the same location in downtown Minford.

Deb (Taylor) McGlone, with the help of her parents and only $2,500, started a business known as Deb’s Guys and Gals, and used only three rooms in the house where the salon currently resides.

As the salon grew, so was McGlone’s family. She married her husband Bob in June 1979, and welcomed her son Cory in 1983. In 2004, she gained a daughter when Cory married his wife, Anna. Then in 2007, the family was blessed with their only granddaughter, Marisol. They have all been by her side in this adventure she calls her hair world.

In 1986, McGlone expanded beyond a salon owner and stylist by becoming an educator and platform artist for Scruples Hair care products. She used her weekends to travel all over the United States educating for them for 28 years. McGlone was also an instructor at Paramount Beauty Academy for eight years, all while still running the salon. In 1998, McGlone expanded the salon by adding an education room to help area stylists further their skills.

In 2000, McGlone also converted one of the rooms in the house to a kids room for children to have their own space to receive a hairstyle or just play while their moms get pampered. In 2013, she traveled to Africa with three other stylists to help pamper mission ladies who don’t get to visit salons. To top it all off, McGlone is dual licensed in Ohio and Minnesota. Her passion for her business has been her driving force all these years.

Now 40 years later, Deb’s Salon has grown to a full-service salon with five stylists, including McGlone, Angee Commeans, Lori Oakes, Becky Hannah and Ashley Buckle. It is a full-service salon offering all the latest cuts, color, perms, mani/pedi, lash tint, waxing, facials and massage. The whole house is now dedicated to pampering clients.

And it’s all in downtown Minford.

As a thank you to her family, friends, stylists and clients who have made the past 40 years possible, McGlone will host an open house Saturday. Pizza and cupcakes will be served, and prizes will be given. There will be hourly drawings for $20 gift certificates. Three giveaways of $40 gift certificates will conclude the evening.

“We are very proud to have been servicing our community in the same location for an unbelievable 40 years,” McGlone says.

The salon is located at 10728 state Route 139 in Minford. It’s the yard with the big scissors.