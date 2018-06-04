Credit union welcomes new lending officers

PIKETON — Angela Lewis has joined the administrative office for Atomic Credit Union in Piketon as its agriculture lending officer. Lou Carter has also joined the Piketon office as commercial loan officer.

Lewis comes to ACU with more than 13 years of lending experience. She volunteers for the Clay Athletic Boosters and Clay Alumni Association, and is a member of the Scioto County Farm Bureau.

“I am excited and grateful to continue to service and focus on members building and growing their farming operations in Southern Ohio,” Lewis says. She has been married for 17 years to her husband Travis, and they have two sons, Jacob and Hunter. They attend Christ Community Church in Portsmouth.

Carter comes to ACU with more than 20 years of experience, and specializes in the business/commercial area.

“It is a privilege to join Atomic Credit Union and serve the people in the area,” Carter says.

