Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assists the Ohio Adult Authority and U.S. Marshals

Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless announce that on August 2nd, 2022, at approximately 12:00hrs, Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount, Ohio.

Arrested was Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, Ohio for an outstanding drug warrant. Parole officers with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, assisted by Task Force Agents, located a total of 15g of suspected Cocaine and digital scales in Willis’ motel room and vehicle. The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of charges.

On August 2nd, 2022, at approximately 15:30hrs, Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the Ohio Adult Parole Authority on a home visit of a parolee located at 1611 Summit Street Portsmouth, Ohio.

Parole officers with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority located a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun inside the parolee’s residence. Arrested was Robert L. Howard of Portsmouth, Ohio. Mr. Howard was arrested for violating the terms of his parole. The firearm was seized by Task Force Agents and the case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Organized & Major Crimes Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

Robert Howard Nathan Wilson https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Howard-Robert.jpg Robert Howard Nathan Wilson https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Wilson-Nathan.jpg