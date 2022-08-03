Swords arrested on drug charges

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth, Ohio resident has been arrested on drug charges resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 8:42 a.m. on August 3, 2022, Task Force Officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT executed a narcotics – related search warrant at the residence of 43-year-old Ronald Dee Swords located at 1515 Apartment 3, Summit St. Portsmouth, Ohio.

During a search officers discovered and seized approximately 59 grams of suspected Heroin, $2,530 cash, digital scales and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the suspected drug seized is $7,080.

Swords was charged with Possession of Drugs and Trafficking in Drugs, both felonies of the first degree.

Swords was placed in the Scioto County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges against Ronald Swords.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with execution of the warrant and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

