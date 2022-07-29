Body recovered near SR 104 & 348

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman state that he received a call from the Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue Team at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 that they had recovered a body, believed to be that of Jeremy Sheppard, Jr. The body was located approximately 1/4 to 1/2 mile downstream from the State Route 348 bridge, near State Route 104.

Multiple rescue crews have been searching the river and surrounding riverbanks since Tuesday, July 26, 2022 (3:33 p.m.) when it was reported that Jeremy Sheppard Jr., age 16, had been swimming in the Scioto River, near the State Route 348 bridge, near State Route 104, and was unable to make it back to shore.

The Scioto County Coroner, Dr. Darren Adams was contacted and responded. He ordered the body to be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Sheriff Thoroughman advised that this is normal protocol.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Morgan, Valley, and Rush Township Fire Departments, Squad Two, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue Team for all of their assistance and hard work with this difficult call.

Identified as 16 year old Jeremy Sheppard, Jr.