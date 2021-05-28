Two killed in McDermott plane crash

MCDERMOTT-Two people have been killed in a single engine plane crash Friday.

On Friday, Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal plane crash in a wooded area on the hillside of Sheep Ranch Hollow Road.

At 10:50 a.m., the single engine, 2015 LancAir Evolution experimental aircraft crashed in a wooded area adjacent to State Route 104 near the intersection of State Route 73.OSHP confirmed there were two occupants on the plane at the time of the crash and both were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

Scioto County EMA Director Larry Mullins told the Portsmouth Daily Times the plane originated from Bellefontaine, Ohio and was on its way to Charleston, South Carolina reaching heights of 25,000 feet.

Eyewitnesses told him they saw the plane lose control before crashing into the ground where explosions were heard and fire and smoke were visible.

First responders on the scene, including the Union Township Fire Department and OHSP, found the plane to which Mullins said had basically burned itself out prior to their arrival.

Tri-State Red Cross also set up a canteen for the responders as the investigation continued.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Sheriff Dept., Union and Rush VFD and Scioto Squad 2. The FAA and NTSB have been contacted and are conducting their own investigation.

