Fitzgerald’s body located; Adamo Group working to recover

ADAMS COUNTY — The body of missing Adamo Group employee Jamie Fitzgerald has been located according to a statement from the demolition company.

Fitzgerald, who went missing after the roof of a decommissioned power plant in Adams County collapsed Dec. 9, has been missing since the collapse. Rescue crews have been on-site since Dec. 9, searching for Fitzgerald. On Friday, the company released a statement updating Fitzgerald’s body was located and is working to recover his body.

“The loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald have been notified that he has been located at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio. First responders and federal officials have also been notified. Crews from the Adamo Group are currently working to safely recover him,” the release stated.

More information will be announced as it becomes available.

The Killen Generating Station, a closed power plant in Adams County, Ohio, collapsed Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Several workers were unaccounted for and one was taken to a hospital after a power plant that was being demolished in Ohio collapsed Wednesday. It was not clear what caused the collapse at the Killen Generating Station, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)