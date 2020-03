*Editor’s note: Due to a mechanical error, some candidates’ answers were transposed in the “Meet the Candidates: Scioto County Sheriff” story originally published in the Daily Times on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The Daily Times online version has those errors corrected and we will publish the corrected version on Monday, March 16, 2020 for our print version readers. The Daily Times apologizes to David Thoroughman and John Murphy as well as our loyal readers and viewers for the error.