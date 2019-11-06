Eyes of Freedom War Memorial arrives at SSU

Highlighted by the arrival of the Eyes of Freedom War Memorial dedicated to 23 members of a Lima National Guard unit who gave all in Iraq, Shawnee State University will hold its annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 in the University Center ballroom.

The public, and of course, all veterans, are invited said Eric Ramaekers, coordinator of military and veteran services for SSU.

The day begins with the War Memorial opening to the public at 10 a.m. Ramaekers also talked about a Veterans Fair to include displays and information provided by the Veterans Administration, the Daughters of the American Revolution and various other veterans’ groups. All vets can enjoy a free lunch on SSU.

A Veterans Recognition Ceremony launches with welcome comments from SSU administrators to include SSU President Jeffrey Bauer. Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis will lead an invocation and a moment of silence. American Legion Post 471 will handle the presentation of colors. The Portsmouth West High School Choir will perform the national anthem.

The choir later will perform a cantata.

Speakers will include Navy Chief Petty Officer Robert Ware, better known to some as the Portsmouth chief of police. Also speaking will be Mike Strahale, a representative of the Eyes of Freedom.

Following a benediction, American Legion Post 471 will sound taps and retire the colors. The ceremony ends with closing remarks.

Anyone interested in attending should call (740) 351-4441 for more information.

This “Welcome” sign marks the beginning of the Eyes of Freedom Memorial. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_entrance-j.jpg This “Welcome” sign marks the beginning of the Eyes of Freedom Memorial. This crestfallen soldier sits in the of pictures of 23 fallen members of an Ohio National Guard unit. Dog tags cover the pedastal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_soldier-2.jpg This crestfallen soldier sits in the of pictures of 23 fallen members of an Ohio National Guard unit. Dog tags cover the pedastal.