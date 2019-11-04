Police say overdose victim resisted arrest, struck firefighters, bit officer

Police say a Portsmouth man, Anthony G. Mays, 29, ended up under arrest for felony assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly attacked firefighters and even bit the finger of a police officer attempting to arrest him following an overdose incident in the 1600 block of Fifth Street Sunday, Nov. 3.

In their report, police said Mays was found unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom at the home on Fifth. Police and fire workers administered Narcan and took other steps to revive him. Mays came to two or three times, then passed out again but not before allegedly striking Portsmouth firefighters. When police attempted to handcuff him, they allege he actively resisted and bit a patrol officer on the middle finger of his left hand.

In addition to the charges already mentioned Portsmouth Municipal Court had issued a warrant for Mays’ arrest.

Sunday

– At around 10:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a possibly drunken male at the Rally’s restaurant, 1111 Monroe. Officials ended up resting Matthew L. Jones, 35, of Portsmouth, on an active warrant issued by Warren County officials.

Saturday

– Police say a suspected domestic dispute ended with the male involved smashing out the side window of the car belonging to his girlfriend. The incident took place in the 1700 block of Charles Street. No charges were filed, however, police noted in their report the incident was turned over to the Scioto County Prosecutor for review.

– The victims advised they spotted a male wearing a bright, red jacket and carrying a pink backpack remove several items from their car parked in the 1300 block of Milldale Road. Items missing included a purse, some ID and tools valued at $200. Police did not report having a suspect.

Friday

– According to a report, please responded to the 1000 block of 10th Street in response to a possible overdose. Upon arrival a male resident told police there was no one else in the residence except a woman. Officers entered a bedroom with EMS and located a female lying unresponsive in a closet. The woman received four doses of Narcan before becoming responsive again. The victim was not arrested but taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for further treatment.

– A Toyota Corolla valued at $1,500 was stolen around 2 p.m. from the 1800 block of Dexter Avenue. Police reported having a suspect, a homeless man, but no arrest was made as of Monday.

– Officers responded to a report of a fight at the Fishbowl Bar, 812 Campbell Ave. Police ended up resting West Portsmouth man Andrew Charles, 37, on charges of disorderly conduct. He allegedly tried repeatedly to punch another man in plain view of officers on the scene.

– Officers responded around 9 p.m. to report of a fight in the area of Bannon Park. A report says upon arrival the officer at the scene observed several subjects carrying balloons. The aggressor, according to witnesses, Antwan Demar Felder, 28, was arrested, charged with assault and criminal trespassing, the latter charge stemming from the fact he is listed on a PMHA banned list.

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.