Details of Friday’s shooting released

On Nov. 1, 2019, patrol officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded to 843 10th St., in an attempt to serve two warrants on Steven Hileman.

Portsmouth Municipal Court had issued two warrants for Hileman. One warrant was for violation of a temporary protection order (misdemeanor-1). The second warrant was for having a weapon under disability (felony – 3).

At 12:59 p.m., patrol officers made contact with Hileman at his residence. Officers informed Hileman that they were there to serve arrest warrants on him. Hileman locked his door and retreated back into his residence. Patrol officers forced entry into the home and immediately heard one gunshot. Additional officers arrived to assist after hearing that a gunshot had been fired.

Entry was made into the residence and Hileman was located in a bedroom. Hileman was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification (BCI&I) was contacted and responded to take over the crime scene and investigation. The Scioto County Coroner also responded to assist in the investigation.

The Portsmouth Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Steven Hileman.