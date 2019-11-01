Police release few details on fatal shooting Friday

At an unspecified time on Friday, Nov. 1, Portsmouth police say they were attempting to execute an arrest warrant in the 800 block of 10th Street. While attempting to serve the warrant, officers heard a gunshot from inside the residence. Entry was made into the home and officers located a deceased male.

Officials did not release the victim’s name.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was called in to assist in the investigation. Police Capt. Jason Hedrick did not release many details but said BCI&I was at the scene along with Portsmouth investigators late Friday afternoon. He said no further updates will be released until the preliminary investigation is completed.

