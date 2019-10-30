Woman shot multiple times near Scioto Trail and Ritchie Street

A local woman was shot multiple times during an incident just after midnight Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the area of Scioto Trail and the 2700 block of Ritchie Street, according to the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD).

Police Captain Jason Hedrick did not release the name of the victim, who officials initially took for treatment to the Southern Ohio Medical Center where it was determined the woman had been injured in the incident on Scioto Trail.

Hedrick added the victim later was transferred to an out of county trauma center. Her condition was unknown as of early Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hedrick, police were dispatched to 2709 Ritchie, in reference to a shooting. A police detective apparently just happened to already be in the area and heard the shots being fired. The detective then allegedly witnessed a male running down the street carrying a rifle. He also allegedly spotted another suspect fleeing the area also on foot. Officers were able to locate and detain both subjects as well as recover a firearm.

Further investigation led police to believe the overall incident took place in multiple locations. A second weapon was discovered at an undisclosed location on Ritchie Street.

Hedrick stated the PPD continued its investigation Wednesday afternoon and also brought in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification to help process the crime scene.

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement activity in the area of the intersection of Ritchie and 27th streets was highly visible. Two BCI crime scene units were parked on 27th and Scioto Trail, as well as three or four Portsmouth police cruisers. Numerous officers were walking about the area and tarps on tent poles had been set up presumably to preserve the crime scenes. An officer in plain clothes easily could be seen walking the area with the clipboard and knocking on doors, presumably looking for witnesses and taking statements.

“This is still a very active investigation and both agencies are still on scene processing multiple locations,” Hedrick said Wednesday afternoon. He encouraged anyone with information about this incident to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at (740) 354-1600.

Portsmouth Police and state BCI&I investigators were out in force Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Scioto Trail and 27th Street. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_bci.jpg Portsmouth Police and state BCI&I investigators were out in force Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Scioto Trail and 27th Street.

Police have two suspects in custody

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370-0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

