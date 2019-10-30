Man allegedly busts into occupied home, threatens mother of his child

On Thursday, Oct. 24, police ended up arresting two persons after a suspect allegedly crawled in uninvited through a window of the home of the mother of his child.

In a police report, officers listed the incident as a burglary in progress in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Officials ultimately arrested the alleged intruder, charging Ted S. Johnson, 26 of Portsmouth, with felony burglary. While he was in the home, Johnson allegedly threatened to kill one of the residents with whom he shares a child.

Police went to Johnson’s home to arrest him a short time following the incident and say a second suspect, Trista A. McNealy, allegedly lied about Johnson’s presence in the home. According to a report, officers on scene found the original suspect hiding under some blankets on a bed.

McNealy was arrested charged with obstructing justice.

In other police news:

Thursday

Disturbance: Police say a case of road rage led to a disturbance outside O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 2323 Gallia St. An O’Reilly’s employee said the delivery driver unintentionally cut off the unknown suspect in traffic. The suspect became angry and followed the driver back to the store, where police say he began shouting obscenities at the driver as customers made their way in and out of the store. No one was able to obtain the suspect’s license plate and police said the case will remain pending until further information can be obtained on the suspect.

Tracy Park: Police recently announced expanded patrols in the park off Gay Street because of alleged problems with homeless and others breaking park rules. The report says officers patrolling the parking in plain clothes informed two suspects they needed to be out of the park by 10 p.m., which is the park’s closing time. Both men left the park, police said but alleged they returned a short time later after park closing hours. Both males were issued a summons in lieu of arrest for criminal trespass and both again were advised not to return to the park during the night.

Tuesday

Weapons Incident: Officers responded to a request for aid from parole officers who had stopped a male at the intersection of Fifth and Adams streets. While patting down the suspect, officials allegedly found a loaded pistol on the suspect’s person. A convicted felon and therefore ineligible to own or carry weapons, Portsmouth resident David P. Matthews, 56, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability, both felony charges.

Theft: As of Wednesday, Oct. 30, officials still were searching for a homeless suspect thought to have stolen a 9mm weapon from a home in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.

Monday

Drug Charges: At about 20 minutes before 7 p.m., police allegedly witnessed a vehicle back up and strike a pool on the east side of the parking lot of Sunset Bowling Lanes, on 17th St. The vehicle then left westbound on 17th according to police and officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Summit and 17th. Police said the suspect Rebecca Richmond, 36, of Portsmouth consented to a search of her vehicle and subsequently was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor charges.

Disturbance: As he knew there was a warrant for his arrest, a suspect told police he ran from them when they approached him on Chillicothe Street in relation to some possibly stolen checks. Several officers initiated a foot chase after Portsmouth man Cody Stiltner, 27. They caught up with him in the area of 3rd and Chillicothe streets. Stiltner ended up charged with obstructing official business as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal substances following a search of his person.

