A forecast of heavy rain and strong winds on Halloween night has pushed trick-or-treat into the weekend around the area. Trick or treat will now take place on Saturday, November 2 for Scioto County, New Boston, Portsmouth, and Greenup County.

Scioto County: (5 p.m. -7 p.m.) Saturday, November 2.

City of Portsmouth: (5 p.m.-7 p.m.) Saturday, November 2.

Village of New Boston: (2 p.m.-4 p.m.) Saturday, November 2.

Greenup County: (6 p.m. -8 p.m.) Saturday, November 2.