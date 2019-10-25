Armed robber strikes in New Boston

On Oct. 25 at approximately 8:30 a.m., New Boston police say an armed robbery occurred at the US Bank located in that city.

A female customer was in the bank drive thru making a morning deposit for a local business. The male suspect approached the female customer brandishing a firearm and demanded the deposit. The male suspect then reached inside the customer’s vehicle and took the bank tube.

Police say the suspect fled on foot to the vehicle in the accompanying photo. Officials say the vehicle appears to be a Gray Ford Escape, possibly a 2006 or 2007 model.

The male subject was wearing blue jeans, black coat, red bandana and red gloves. The male suspect’s face was covered by some unknown black object.

The New Boston Police Department is asking anyone with any information about this incident or the vehicle involved to contact the police department at 740-456-4109 or email the police department at nbpd@roadrunner.com. Officials stated all information will remain anonymous.

New Bostton police say the suspect in an early morning armed robbery on Friday made his get away in this SUV. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Car.jpg New Bostton police say the suspect in an early morning armed robbery on Friday made his get away in this SUV.