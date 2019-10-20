Florida murder victim confirmed as area woman

According to various media in Florida and elsewhere the woman found allegedly murdered at a beach in Hollywood, Fla., on Oct. 9 was a Blue Creek resident and Portsmouth native, Renee Louise McGraw-Roth, 48.

According to an obituary which ran in this newspaper, McGraw-Roth worked as the lead bartender at The Mill restaurant in Portsmouth.

“She was known to always have a smile on her face, as well as (making) the ‘best drinks in town,’” the obituary reads in part.

Funeral services for McGraw-Roth were held Sunday in West Portsmouth. The family requested donations be made to help pay for funeral expenses or be sent to the Domestic Violence Association in Renee’s memory. Send donations or condolences to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com

McGraw-Roth’s daughter Rebekah Roth also has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

According to the Miami Herald, Hollywood police detectives allege George Haitz murdered McGraw-Roth on a Hollywood beach after an argument. He then killed himself in a nearby motel room.

“Never in my life did I believe that I would have to do this,” Roth wrote on the GoFundMe page. “My mother was murdered on Oct. 9 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. My heart is shattered, and I have no words. My momma is gone.”

On Oct. 10, the Daily Times was able to briefly reach a spokesperson for the Hollywood, Fla., police department who stated an investigation into the body of a woman found on the beach in their city was still in its infancy.

Officer Christian Latta said his department received a 911 call about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 9 regarding a woman found deceased on the sand. He said a subsequent investigation led police to a hotel about a block away where, around noon Oct. 9, officers discovered the deceased body of a male, apparently connected in some way to the woman found on the beach. Latta declined to go into any details.

Again, according to the Herald, McGraw-Roth was found floating in the water around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Broadwalk in Hollywood. Investigators said Haitz and McGraw-Roth had a romantic relationship.

Little information on Haitz was available.

On both Roth’s Facebook page and the GoFundMe page, she states she is an only child and then asks members of the community, presumably definitely including the media, to respect the privacy of her and her grandmother.

“Truly she was so loved, so beautiful and a free spirit who loved everyone around her,” Roth wrote of her mother. “You will be missed momma and I will make sure no one will forget you. Fly away, sweet momma. I will always be your little girl.”

You can find a link to Roth’s GoFundMe page at: www.facebook.com/rebekah.roth.77/posts/2394155284176950 As of Sunday morning, the page had raised just over $7,000.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370-0715.

