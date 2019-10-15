Fires strike businesses in Waverly, Lucasville

Persons in northern Scioto County searching for a frosty Halloween treat from Dairy Queen might have to travel down to Scioto Trail in Portsmouth.

At 4:29 a.m. Oct. 11, the Waverly Fire Dept., responded to a structure fire at 712 W. Emmitt Ave., the former and perhaps someday home once more of a Waverly Dairy Queen location.

According to a press release, on arrival firefighters encountered a large amount of heavy smoke that progressed into heavy fire involvement. Waverly FD, along with crews from Huntington Township, Ross County and Pebble Township worked to extinguish the fire.

After five hours the fire was extinguished, leaving the building heavily damaged. The business remained closed as of Tuesday afternoon. Local officials asked for the involvement of the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office due to the significant dollar loss and site of the major fire having been a commercial building.

As of Tuesday, Waverly officials said the cause of the blaze had not as yet been determined the cause of the fire, although officials did not rule the blaze suspicious.

South down SR 23 in Lucasville, a fire at that community’s Dollar Tree location was reported over the weekend. Lucasville officials did not respond to several requests for comment. Management for neither Dairy Queen nor Dollar Tree could be reached for comment as of deadline for this issue.

