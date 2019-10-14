Shot fired on Gallia led to no injuries

Portsmouth police responded about 5:20 a.m. Monday to the 2800 block of Gallia Street, were a 911 caller had informed dispatch several subjects were actively exchanging gunfire with each other.

While officers were in route, a dispatcher related that a caller had observed the subjects involved in the incident leaving a camper later found at 2819 Gallia Street. The caller advised the subjects had gotten into a Dodge truck and left the area.

When police arrived at the scene, an officer advised he observed the Dodge truck traveling westbound. Police stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station and conducted a “felony stop.” They ordered the two male occupants out of the vehicle at gunpoint and detained them for what they called safety purposes.

Police identified the suspects as Robert Wheeler and Larry Shepherd, who allegedly informed officers they had been involved in an altercation with shots fired in front of the 2819 Gallia Street location. The males allegedly told officers they were inside 2819 ½ Gallia Street when they were awoken by a barking dog.

The suspects told police they went outside to check on what the commotion was about when a male wearing all black was observed on their property. Shepard informed the officer on the scene Wheeler became “irate” with the male whom he advised said he was there to watch the property because people had been breaking into it. Shepard said Wheeler screamed at the man advising him to leave the area because he did not belong there. Shepherd also told police he then heard a gunshot and said he also heard the unknown male state he was going to get his gun and come back. Shepherd further informed officers he could not say who fired the shot, only that he did hear a shot fired.

Police arrested Wheeler on an unrelated outstanding warrant. Officers then responded to 2819 Gallia Street, where they made contact with a female in a camper. That female, Alison Hansen, allegedly informed officers she also had been involved in the incident. Hansen allegedly led officers to a handgun inside a cabinet in the camper. Hansen first informed officers she had not fired any shots during the incident. However, she later allegedly changed her story, telling police she had fired one warning shot in an attempt to scare the male who he said was watching her property and would not leave.

Police impounded the handgun for what they called safekeeping purposes with no charges being pursued against Hansen at the time officers were on scene. Officers also responded to an apartment at 2809 Gallia Street, an address Hansen advised she saw the male head towards after she fired her warning shot. Officers said they made contact with all residents at all four apartments, all of whom advised they were perfectly fine and stated they had not been shot at.

Officers were unable to locate the other suspect to the incident at the time the report was made Monday. Police noted a report was completed for informational purposes only incase anything else arises in the future regarding this incident.

One arrest made on unrelated warrant

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370-0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

