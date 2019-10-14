Victim loses $2,600 in tools during theft

The following information has been provided by the Portsmouth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested,” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All names listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., police found themselves dispatched to an address in the 1700 block of 17th Street. The victim advised officers someone had broken into his work vehicle and made off with approximately $2,600 in welding tools. The man told police the tools all had the initials “WDT” engraved on them. Please do not report having any suspects in the incident.

In other police news:

Sunday

Weapons Offense: Police arrived at an address in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue in response to a report of a woman who had overdosed and was trapped in a bathroom. Upon arrival, officers discovered EMTs already were on the scene. One of the EMTs informed police when he removed the victim’s coat, it felt extremely heavy to him, so he searched the coat, allegedly finding a. 25 caliber handgun in one of the pockets.

The EMT also reported the woman’s leg was broken in a fall in the bathroom, but the victim appeared to be so intoxicated and/or high, she did not even realize she was injured.

EMTs administered Narcan to reverse the effects of the apparent drugs in her system. Officers later learned the woman, Dianna M. Collier, 59, of Portsmouth had previously been convicted of drug charges making her ineligible to own a firearm. Collier was arrested, charged with having weapons while under disability.

Shoplifting: Police were unable to locate a female suspect who allegedly left the CVS store at 2812 Scioto Trail with roughly $123 in Braun shaving equipment.

Saturday

Drugs: Officers responded to the 1200 block of Robinson Avenue in reference to a possible overdose. Upon arrival, the victim was awake, alert and in the opinion of officers, not overdosing. While patting down the suspect, police allegedly found two syringes on the man’s person. Jonathan L. Evans, 35, of Portsmouth was arrested for possession of drug instruments.

Traffic Stop: A Peebles man ended up with a total of six citations, ranging from failure to comply with the order of police officers, going left of center, running a stop sign and having no headlights. Police initially attempted to stop the suspect near the intersection of Thomas Avenue and 17th Street for allegedly driving without any headlights. He allegedly did not stop when police attempted to pull him over. Once he finally did stop, officers claimed they found a clear baggie containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in the suspect’s pocket. Police did not arrest the suspect but took him to the Southern Ohio Medical Center for mental evaluation. As the man was not arrested, the Daily Times chose not to release his name.

Disturbance: Police recovered a .38 Smith & Wesson from a suspect arrested inside an unidentified bar located at 225 Second St. Robert H. Morris, 52, of South Shore, Ky., was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, a third-degree felony. An employee of the bar apparently called police when the suspect allegedly became belligerent and announced he had a weapon.

Criminal Damaging: A resident called police to the 1300 block of Waller Street about a possible case of criminal damaging. Upon arrival, police said they located a busted window on the rear of the first floor the building. The officer on scene also stated he noticed a front door was unsecured. Officers cleared the residence; no one was located inside. A neighbor reportedly told police people had left the area of the apartment and headed to some railroad tracks west of Waller. Police located two suspects but were unable to connect either with the alleged incident and no arrests were made.

