Arrests made in Kwik Stop armed robbery

The Scioto County Sheriff’s office made three arrests after an alleged armed robbery at the Minford Kwik Stop, 8420 SR 335.

Sheriff’s Capt. John W. Murphy said the sheriff’s office dispatched deputies to the location immediately after receiving a 911 call about 2:30 a.m. Monday. While en-route, the 911 dispatcher obtained information the store had just been robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a lone African American male, who entered the store wearing a red hoodie and a black ski mask and allegedly brandished brandishing an automatic weapon. The suspect allegedly went onto demand cash and cigarettes. The male reportedly was seen, presumably by store employees, leaving on foot headed towards Hometown Pizza.

In a press release, Sheriff Marty V. Donini said deputy’s quick response time resulted in one of the suspects being located during a traffic stop in the Minford area. Deputies, assisted by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 73, continued patrolling the area, while putting out a call to other law enforcement agencies of an additional vehicle possibly having been involved in the robbery.

Donini and Murphy went on to say an OSHP trooper observed a vehicle matching the description from the robbery traveling north bound on US 23 inside of Ross County. The trooper was able to make a traffic stop and detained two adult males and two juveniles.

Murphy stated a detective responded to the scene of the robbery before proceeding to Ross County for further investigation resulting in charges being brought against the persons in the car stopped by OSHP. Authorities said two firearms, including the one used in the robbery, along with cash and cigarettes were located inside of this vehicle.

Deputies and the detective picked up an additional person of interest from the Lucasville area and took him to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. After the interview, authorities also charged that person in connection to the armed robbery.

Murphy stated the quick arrest and recovery of property was the direct result of the 911 dispatcher, deputies, detective and the OSHP Posts 73 and 71, who all assisted in this investigation.

Among those arrested was a 17-year-old male out of Pickerington. This juvenile has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree with a firearm specification. Officials also filed two counts of kidnapping both felonies of the first degree.

Also arrested was a juvenile out of Franklin Furnace. Officials charged the suspect with one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree. Both juveniles were transported to the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center where they will be held pending court appearances. As these two suspects are underage, officials did not release their names.

The three adult males arrested were Davontae Burroughs of Taylor Hill Road, Minford; Jordan Fyffe of Clay Drive, Lucasville; and, Jonathon McCormick of Taylor Hill Minford. Police gave all of their ages as 19. Officials charged each with All adults have been charged with one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree.

As of Monday afternoon, Burroughs and McCormick were in the Ross County jail, awaiting extradition back to Scioto County. Fyffe is in the Scioto County jail on a $25,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Oct. 15.

Murphy stated this is an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

Burroughs, Davontae https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_BurroughsDavontae.jpeg Burroughs, Davontae McCormick, Jonathon L. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_McCormick-Jonathon-L..jpg McCormick, Jonathon L. Fyffe, Jordan https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_FYFFEJORDAN-new-.jpeg Fyffe, Jordan

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at 740-307-0715. Copyright Daily Times, all rights reserved.

