Belligerent patient threatens to shoot up SOMC

The following information has been provided by the Portsmouth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested,” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All names listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

No one was arrested, but report says police expect security at the Southern Ohio Medical Center to file paperwork banning the presence of a Portsmouth man, 48.

Police said they were called to SOMC on 27th Street about 10:30 p.m., Sunday regarding an allegedly rowdy patient being released from the hospital. The patient reportedly told officers he was upset because he wanted to retrieve a phone charger from his room but claimed staff would not allow him to do so. However, police said the man also asked officers not go and retrieve the charger. Officers reported they did go to the man’s room to try and find the phone charger and “realized why the suspect did not want (police) to go to the room, due to the food thrown all over the walls.”

The suspect also allegedly dumped over a food tray while waiting for a ride and threatened staff, stating “Don’t worry, I’m coming back Chicago style and shooting everything up.”

Police said the staff involved decided not to make reports or press charges. However, again, SOMC security stated an intention to follow up and have the suspect band from SOMC premises. As the suspect was not arrested, the Daily Times has chosen not to release his name.

In other police news:

Sunday

Shoplifting: Police arrested a Portsmouth woman, Samantha R. Pennix, 31, after she allegedly tried to leave the Portsmouth Kroger store on Gay Street with approximately $336 worth of cosmetics stuffed into her purse. The woman told police she intended to sell the cosmetics in order to buy food. She was arrested on a charge of theft.

Officers investigated but were unable to find the suspect after another incident of suspected shoplifting reported at the Kroger store around noon.

Saturday

Domestic: Officers say they were called to an address in the 1600 block of Kendall Avenue regarding a domestic dispute around 6 a.m. After arriving at the address, police reported they could hear clear signs of some sort of struggle inside an apartment. When the occupants let police in, they discovered the suspect, Jason Scott Miree, listed as a homeless man, 35, allegedly was in violation of a court protection order by even being in the apartment. At the same time, police reported finding illegal drugs on the suspect’s person as well as various items of drug paraphernalia. Police charged Miree with violating a protection order, a misdemeanor they bumped up to a felony because of the felony drug charges also placed on the suspect.

Overdose: A report states police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dorman Drive and Coles Boulevard in reference to a possible drug problem. Upon arrival, they said city firefighters already were on the scene assisting the alleged victim. She was not arrested but taken to SOMC for further treatment. Police did say they impounded her vehicle, which he said she was not in at the time firefighters found her.

Drugs: Police working a special duty for the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority Farley Square complex stated they received a report of someone selling drugs. Officer said they spotted a suspect on a bicycle in a PMHA owned lot. The suspect, Dontae Owens, of Columbus, was arrested because he previously had been banned from PMHA property. Officers charged him with criminal trespassing.

This time officers were working PMHA duty in the Kendall Heights complex. They stopped a suspect whom they described as a “suspicious person.” The man turned out to have a warrant issued for his arrest issued by the county sheriff’s office. Police further alleged he was carrying possible illegal drugs on his person. However, he was not charged with possession of drugs as report states the substances found on him will be sent for testing. The report does not state why the suspect was wanted by the sheriff’s office

Friday

Criminal Trespassing: Police arrested a homeless man, 44, after allegedly finding him sleeping on the gazebo in Tracy Park well after closing hours. A report states police had previously told Christopher L. Pennington he was not permitted in the park after hours. A report states police did not arrest Pennington because of an open sore on his leg. At the time, they feared the county jail would not be able to accept him because of his injury. Officers issued Pennington a summons and advised him of a morning court date.

Drugs: An officer states he was dispatched to the 1400 block of McConnell Avenue in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the officer stated a passerby flagged him down and pointed towards a man in a nearby alley. The officer reported the suspect, Randall Meadows, 57, of Portsmouth, clearly was intoxicated. The officer also reported finding a powder substance and drug paraphernalia on the suspect’s person. He was taken to the Scioto County Jail on charges of drug possession and disorderly conduct.

