Sheriff announces indictment in 2016 double homicide

Scioto County Sheriff officials on Friday announced the indictment of a Lucasville man in connection with a double murder unsolved since 2016.

Kristian R. Davis, 22, of Blue Run Road in Lucasville now stands accused of two counts of murder in the deaths of Candace Newsom, 48, and her 16-year-old daughter, Kristina M. Newsome, found deceased Jan. 4, 2016 in their home at 4098 Blue Run Rd.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call at approximately 8:33 a.m. on that three-year-old date from a neighbor/family member who reported having just discovered the two victims inside the residence, with both victims exhibiting obvious signs of trauma, allegedly the result of gunshot wounds.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said the testimony of Sheriff’s Detective Jodi Conkel was key in gaining the indictment against Davis.

“Detective Conkel’s investigative skills are remarkable as witnessed by the unwavering and determined efforts to develop enough credible evidence to hold the suspect accountable for these senseless murders,” Donini said.

The sheriff also praised Sheriff’s Capt. John Murphy for assigning Conkel to the case.

“Capt. Murphy’s decision to reassign a homicide investigation to Detective Conkel so the circumstances and evidence surrounding the murders could be looked at by someone from another perspective has obviously contributed to the successful resolution to this criminal investigation and I applaud his decision.”

It should be noted although Donini still has not formally announced whether or not he intends to run for reelection as sheriff, Murphy has been campaigning in advance of next year’s general ballot.

“Multiple murder investigations are often challenging to investigate and thanks to the continued efforts by the sheriff’s office, this case is not resolved in a criminal indictment holding the suspect responsible for his actions,” said Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman.

Davis was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail in November 2018 on unrelated charges. He now is specifically charged with two counts of murder, a first-degree felony with firearm specifications. Officials still are holding him without bond pending arraignment proceedings in the Scioto county Court of Common Pleas sometime next week.

The official press release did not give any reason or motive for the murders, nor did it contain any further details on the incident. Neither sheriff’s officials nor Tieman could be reached for further comment late Friday afternoon following the announcement of the indictment.

