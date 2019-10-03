Woman dies after hit by car on US 52

A West Portsmouth woman, identified as Teresa J. Spriggs, 57, died following a traffic accident early Thursday morning in the 5000 block of eastbound U.S. 52.

The Portsmouth Police Department reports they received a call of a pedestrian being hit on U.S. 52 just a few minutes before 7 a.m.

In a public statement, officers said upon their arrival they discovered a female who had been struck by a vehicle. Police said the victim had been standing in a passing lane of the roadway prior to being hit.

Officers say they determined two vehicles were traveling eastbound parallel with each other when they came upon the pedestrian. According to police, the driver of the vehicle in the left passing lane swerved in an attempt to miss the pedestrian but was unable to avoid striking her. The swerving vehicle then struck the vehicle in the right hand driving lane before coming to a stop.

Police said they transported the victim to Southern Ohio Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Portsmouth police, with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, continue to investigate the causes of the accident. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Portsmouth police at (740) 353- 4101.

OSHP had not return a request for comment before press time.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370-0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370-0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.