Adams County suspect kills self following murder, attempted abduction

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called today to assist the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Seaman Police Department with a shooting and homicide investigation.

The incident occurred at the Marathon gas station located in Seaman, about one hour outside of Portsmouth. The preliminary investigation shows the suspect, Brandon Carter, 44, attempted to abduct a female clerk from the gas station and during the course of the criminal act, shot and killed a delivery truck driver. The female victim also sustained a gunshot wound from the suspect but remains in stable condition, according to information released early Friday evening.

According to BCI, the suspect fled the scene and conducted a robbery at the 1st Stop Gas Station in Seaman. The suspect fled the scene and law enforcement officers located him while mobile in his vehicle. Law enforcement pursued and attempted to stop the suspect. During the pursuit, the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and crashed the vehicle within Pike County.

In addition, the suspect’s residence had been set on fire and after the scene was contained, human remains were located and are pending identification. All in all, BCI officials processed three crime scenes: both gas stations and the residence. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the location of the vehicle crash/suicide. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was in charge of investigating the arson and human remains.

