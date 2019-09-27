Woman arrested for domestic violence involving teenage daughter

City police on Tuesday arrested a Portsmouth woman following an alleged incident of domestic violence at her home on Grandview Avenue reportedly involving her 17-year-old daughter.

Around 8:30p.m., a report states an officer arrived at the suspect’ s residence in reference to a possible domestic and was met by a young 12-year-old resident of the home. When the officer entered a room inside the home that officer reported observing the suspect on top of her daughter “with one hand pushing her face and the other hand on her neck.” The officer added a belief the suspect was choking the alleged victim. Police detained the suspect at that point, while the victim left the room. The officer reported observing red marks on the alleged victim’s neck and face, though that victim declined medical attention.

According to the officer on scene, “it did not appear as though (the suspect) was administering proper disciplinary action on her child. Instead, it appeared as though (the suspect) was attacking her daughter beyond what was reasonable discipline.”

The mother was transported to the Scioto County Jail. As a juvenile is involved, the Daily Times is not releasing the name of either the victim or the suspect.

In other police news:

Thursday

Drunk Driver: Police responded just before midnight to the report of a traffic accident in the 4900 block of Gallia Street. The driver, later identified as Christopher M. Smith, 43, of Portsmouth, according to the report filed, told officers he swerved to miss hitting a deer and instead collided with a wall. He refused any medical treatment. Police say they administered a field sobriety test which Smith allegedly failed. Officials added Smith provided a breath test which allegedly revealed a BAC level of .151. He was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to the Scioto County jail.

Disorderly Conduct: Police say at just before 9 p.m., they responded to a report of a man passed out on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of Kendall Avenue. Officers say they determined homeless man Cory Lee Bentley, 29, was a potential danger to himself and others and arrested him for disorderly conduct.

Theft: Reports say an unknown suspect stole a security camera and damaged some siding on a building housing Scioto Family and Behavior Medicine, 5611 Gallia St. A report does not mention any suspects.

Domestic Violence with Weapon: Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 2100 block of Summit Street. Upon the arrival of police, the alleged victim stated her newlywed husband came home drunk and pointed a revolver at her.

The first officer to arrive on the scene left the home, awaiting backup as the officer stated he knew there was a drunk and armed suspect inside the home. Once more officers arrived, police made contact with the suspect via a megaphone. Reports say he left the home without incident. Officers arrested him, charging him with felonious assault, domestic violence and inducing panic.

Wednesday

Criminal Damaging: A resident in the 1900 block of 18th Street reported someone busted out a front window in her home just after 10 p.m. The victim was home at the time and told police they did not see any one near the home and there are no suspects in the incident. In a somewhat similar incident, a resident in the 1000 block of 23rd Street reported having surveillance video of a suspect, apparently angry at someone staying at the home, leaving the home and punching a window, breaking it. A police report names the suspect, but no arrest was made as of early Thursday.

Theft: Two bicycles valued at $250 were reported stolen from the 1400 block of McConnell Avenue. Police arrested a Lucasville man, James R. Liles, age 48, for theft after he allegedly tried to leave the Kroger store on Gay Street with a cell phone charger and a Bluetooth speaker valued at a total of about $55.

Tuesday

Theft: In another instance of alleged shoplifting at the Gay Street Kroger, police arrested a Tennessee man, Wymer King, 30, after he allegedly tried to leave the store with $148 in various items. Police also charged King with falsification as he allegedly initially gave them a phony name after they approached him. King was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

In yet another case of shoplifting, police attempted to intervene when an employee of the Speedway on Gallia Street reported a female suspect left the store with an arm load of drinks and some other items. Police were unable to locate that person.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

The following persons were arrested and booked into the county jail according to the sheriff’s office.

Anthony Dale Hiles, 37, of Portsmouth, arrested Wednesday on a warrant from the Portsmouth Municipal Court for domestic violence.

Rose Delbert, 33, of Portsmouth, again arrested on a warrant from municipal court for domestic violence. The arrest took place Wednesday.

Justin Scott Everman, 34, arrested Wednesday by Portsmouth police for domestic violence.

Mitchell Warner, 23, of Wheelersburg, arrested Tuesday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on drug charges.

David Burchett, 69, of Portsmouth, arrested Tuesday by city police for petty theft.

Montana Sams, 31, of Detroit, Mich., arrested by the county sheriff on Tuesday for possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking.

Priscilla F. Marum, 38, of South Webster, arrested Tuesday by the sheriff’s office on drug charges and a parole violation.

Jeremiah Helmick, 23, of Portsmouth, arrested by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday on two counts of aggravated possession.

Kyle E. Beesler, 25, of Portsmouth, arrested by the county sheriff on Monday for possession.

James Dyer, 39, of Vanceburg, Ky., arrested by the county sheriff on Monday for driving under the influence.

Chad Selvidge, 33, of McDermott, arrested for assault by the county sheriff on Monday.

Katilyn M. Bryan, 20, of West Portsmouth, arrested for possession of drugs and a parole violation on Monday by the county sheriff.

Christopher Ray Morgan, 40, of Portsmouth, arrested Monday by the county sheriff for trafficking heroin and a probation violation.