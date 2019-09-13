City police cruiser spray painted with obscene graffiti

The following information has been provided by the Portsmouth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested,” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All names listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.The following police reports cover a fairly lengthy period of time, including the still recent period of the annual Labor Day River Days festivities. The following reports are meant to highlight reports presented by the city police department and not meant to represent all law enforcement activity.

Vandalism: A person or persons unknown did an undetermined amount of damage to a city police cruiser parked Sept. 4 around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Jackson Avenue and Brown Street. According to police reports, the unknown suspect spray-painted the cruiser with “obscene graffiti.” Police say they have no suspects or witnesses.

In other police news:

August 31

Disorderly Conduct: A Columbus man, Gannon Showe, was arrested in the area of 56 James Street for disorderly conduct. Reports say officers on the scene considered him a risk to himself and others and transported him to the county jail.

At 10: 30 a.m., police responded to a report of a “very intoxicated male” near a playground at 50 James Street. The suspect, West Portsmouth man Charles Adams, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Around 2:30 that afternoon, police arrested Portsmouth’s Denny Howard in the 1500 block of Sixth Street on the same charge. A short time later, about 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a woman knocking on random hotel doors at the Royal Inn on Kendall Avenue. Again, the suspect Talisha Stotridge, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to a report, an officer working River Days responded to a report of an intoxicated male in the area of Court and Front streets. Kenneth Young of Portsmouth was arrested for resisting arrest and on an outstanding warrant.

Drugs: According to reports, officers confiscated a black box containing an unknown white pill and arrested a West Portsmouth man Clint Swords in the 1600 block of Chillicothe Street for alleged possession of illegal drugs and drug abuse instruments. Reports allege Swords was reportedly parked in a van in front of an unidentified local business and repeatedly was passing out.

In a separate incident, an officer on duty stated a bystander flagged down his cruiser to report noticing a man, later identified as suspect Michael Stamper of Portsmouth, who appeared to be under the influence in the area of the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. According to the police report, Stamper began to suffer an overdose and medics were called to the scene. Police say Stamper had an active warrant for his arrest, was cleared by the Southern Ohio Medical Center and taken to the county jail.

September 1

Disorderly Conduct: According to separate reports, police twice responded to the 2400 block of Gallia Street in response to incidents allegedly involving Wheelersburg resident Sixx Bently. The suspect reportedly was involved in some sort of altercation mid-afternoon. Officers returned to the scene a short time later and arrested the suspect on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Police arrested a Portsmouth homeless man Timothy Walker after allegedly finding him standing in a field on the east side of the 900 block of Gay Street. Walker allegedly was walking around in circles and told police he was waiting on “Mickey Mouse” to help him get home. He was taken to the county jail for his own safety, police said.

The following alleged incidents occurred after the Labor Day weekend.

September 3

Drugs: At around 5 a.m., police responded to a report of persons passed out in a car near 1600 Summit Street. Upon arrival, police say they found two subjects sleeping in a car parked in front of what they confirmed was one of the suspect’s parent’s home. Officers say they searched the car and allegedly found a hypodermic needle as well as unidentified white powder. One suspect in the car, Jessica Hamilton, of Greenup, Ky., was arrested on drug related charges.

September 4

Missing Person: Police say they were advised by the mother of Kelley Coots, age redacted from police reports, had not been seen since late the night of Sept. 3. Coots allegedly left the Stepping Stone rehabilitation center to visit the Portsmouth Library. Reports contain little further information. Anyone with information on Coots presumably is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department.

Criminal Damaging: A person or persons unknown busted out the windows of a van belonging to the Sciotoville Church of Christ, 5540 Third St. Police did not report having any suspects.

September 5

Overdose: police responded to a report of a non responsive female in an apartment in the 2400 block of 17th Street. Reports state city medics administered Narcan, but the victim appeared to be having complications and was taken to SOMC for further medical care.

Grand Theft Auto: Police responded to a report of a woman trying to steal a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Thomas Avenue. The officer on scene said a female suspect, later identified as a homeless woman Tonya Ezell, allegedly was sitting in the front seat of a Jeep “fidgeting” with the ignition of the vehicle. The suspect allegedly ignored police commands to stop what she was doing and show her hands. Police further stated the woman became verbally abusive, threatening an officer with violence but eventually was removed from the car. She was arrested on a charge of felony theft.

September 6

Injured Person: Police responded just after 1 p.m. to report of a man passed out in a yard in the 1600 block of Seventh Street. Reports state officers administered Narcan to no apparent effect, although police stated they were familiar with the subject from previous bookings. Reports state it was unclear if the subject had suffered an overdose or some other medical emergency and he was taken to SOMC for treatment.

September 9

Grand Theft Auto: Police say a 2007 black Nissan Sentra disappeared from a residence in the 6500 block of Harding Avenue. Reports state the car was parked in the home’s driveway with the keys in the ignition for a short period of time prior to its disappearance.

September 10

A Portsmouth man, David Rutherford, was cited for allegedly dumping car body parts in the area of the 1200 block of River Road. Police say the spot also was filled with dumped construction material, but reports did not indicate Rutherford was responsible for leaving those materials behind.

Disturbance: A report states a local resident spotted someone running away from the 1800 block of Fifth Street with a stolen backpack. The suspect was confronted, and police said a fist fight ensued. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was charged with obstructing official business after he allegedly ran from police. He also was reportedly found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

September 11

Burglary: Speakers and a carpet cleaner, valued at a total of $400, were missing after a reported burglary in the 1600 block of 11th Street. The victims told police they left the home to run some errands and returned to find the above items missing. They named a possible suspect, but police made no arrests.

Disorderly Conduct: Police say they received several calls from the 1500 block of Summit Street reporting a local man was “screaming and acting crazy.” Reports say the suspect, David Kazee, allegedly was spouting foul language and informed police “It’s a free country,” when asked to desist.

September 12

Theft: Someone unknown swiped an American flag and a Thin Blue Line police flag from a home in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue. Police reported having no suspects.