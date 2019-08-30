The following information has been provided by the Portsmouth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested,” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All names listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Portsmouth Police

Thursday

Theft

Jewelry and a coin collection worth an estimated total of $30,000 are missing after a suspect broke into a safe inside a residence in the 2500 block of Hamilton Avenue. The victim told police she was warned via a text message that a certain suspect may have gained access to her safe, and according to police reports, when she checked the safe it had been broken into. Police did not report any arrests.

B&E

Police say someone tossed a brick through the front window of Grocery Store Outlet, 2144 11th St. According to police, the store closed in early June, but the manager stated owners planned to reopen Friday. Because the store has been shuttered, they could not supply a list of any items taken from inside the store beyond a trashcan and a package of doughnuts. Reports say police believe thieves used the trashcan to remove items from the store. Grocery Outlet has a surveillance camera, but it does not record, and police have no suspects.

Domestic

Police arrested Lisa E. Walden of the 1400 block of High St., on a charge of domestic violence. Police say upon arriving at the scene they found the alleged victim, a male living with Walden, leaning up against a tree outside the home nursing a bloody nose. The suspect allegedly offered police a couple of different reasons the victim suffered the injury, but the victim contends the arrested party punched him in the face.

Grand Theft Auto

The victim told police he was paying a short visit to his mother-in-law in the 1900 block of Eighth Street and left his keys in the ignition of his Chevy Uplander parked on the street. The suspect, Edward Watson Holman of Portsmouth, allegedly ran up to the car and simply drove off with it. Police recovered the vehicle a short time later and arrested Holman, who claimed he had borrowed the vehicle.

Wednesday

Burglary

Persons unknown broke into a home in the 1800 block of Summit Street making off with unknown items. According to police reports the incident was reported to police around 10:15 p.m.

B&E

Someone broke into a garage in the 2400 block of Dorman Drive making off with a Honda power washer valued at $400.

Tuesday

Safe Cracking

According to police, an employee of an 11th St. business, reported watching the suspect, Anthony Ray Adkins of Portsmouth, walk in and move towards the back of the store, then heard the alarm on the store safe sound. Police say Adkins, whom officers claimed to recognize from previous alleged incidents, told them he was looking for the store’s restroom. However, officers contended there is no mistaking the store’s restroom for the safe area. Adkins was arrested outside the store a short time later on a charge of safe cracking. He also had active warrants for his arrest.

Theft

A female customer told police she set down her cell phone on a checkout counter inside the Kroger store, 811 Gay St. She later realized her phone was missing and returned to the store to retrieve it. A cashier told police a man behind the woman in the checkout line stated the phone was his and left the store with it. Police did not list any suspects. The phone was valued at $500.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, officials booked the following persons in the county jail in roughly the last week.

Kyle D. Goldman, 30, of Minford, bounded over Tuesday by Portsmouth Municipal Court for tampering with evidence.

Isaac R. Craft, 19, of West Portsmouth arrested Tuesday for domestic violence.

Jodi Sparks, 40, homeless of Portsmouth, arrested for disorderly conduct by city police on Wednesday.

Gerald V. Sparks II, 36, of Portsmouth, arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine.

Travis Warren, 35, of Portsmouth, bound over Wednesday on a charge of domestic violence.

Gregory A. Napier, 31, of Dayton, arrested by county officials Tuesday on two counts of aggravated trafficking.

Justyn A. Adkins, 35, of West Portsmouth, arrested Tuesday by New Boston police for possession of illegal drugs.

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

